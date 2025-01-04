Little Kennesaw Mountain View

This morning Sugar and I hiked up Kennesaw Mountain and then crossed over Little Kennesaw Mountain to meet up with Kate for lunch at the Burnt Hickory parking lot. Sugar got a ride home with Kate (she seemed pretty worn out) and I reversed our path and hiked back to the truck.



The hike today was 6.5 miles with 1,729 feet of elevation gain. This is a pretty technical trail with lots of rocks to climb up, down, and over. The temperature was 33F when I began and 46F when I finished. We had a beautiful, blue sky day.



I saw some pretty bluebirds and later in the day a hawk. I heard a red-bellied woodpecker and a sandhill crane but never saw them. It sure was a great day.