Little Kennesaw Mountain View by kvphoto
Photo 2185

Little Kennesaw Mountain View

This morning Sugar and I hiked up Kennesaw Mountain and then crossed over Little Kennesaw Mountain to meet up with Kate for lunch at the Burnt Hickory parking lot. Sugar got a ride home with Kate (she seemed pretty worn out) and I reversed our path and hiked back to the truck.

The hike today was 6.5 miles with 1,729 feet of elevation gain. This is a pretty technical trail with lots of rocks to climb up, down, and over. The temperature was 33F when I began and 46F when I finished. We had a beautiful, blue sky day.

I saw some pretty bluebirds and later in the day a hawk. I heard a red-bellied woodpecker and a sandhill crane but never saw them. It sure was a great day.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful PoV and such a brisk walk.
January 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Glad you had a nice day! I'm sure I would have been like Sugar if I had made the first leg of the hike. =)
January 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous blue sky and wonderful light! Your hike sounds fabulous- I love all the sightings (and hearings) you had! Fav
January 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful blue sky!
January 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It sounds wonderful, especially through this rugged landscape.
January 4th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
A bit of a tough hike with a beautiful view. I bet Sugar was glad to have a lift.
January 5th, 2025  
