Pine Warbler by kvphoto
Photo 2188

Pine Warbler

The pine warbler is a frequent visitor to our feeders and loves the hot pepper suet we keep out during the winter.
7th January 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
January 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
A super capture, KV! I love the light on the warbler's yellow plumage! Super focus and detail too! Fav! (A lens question if I may- do you find your 400 mm to be heavy? I am using a Canon mirrorless camera, and I love its lightness, but I can't get a lens beyond 200 unless I want to use an adapter with a heavier DSLR lens...just wondering about your experience? Thanks :-)
January 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous little bird.
January 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How lovely. Never saw one of these before.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous warbler… popping by for some super Delish hot pepper suet… Wonderful to read! Cool
January 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 7th, 2025  
Diane ace
Great shot!
January 7th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Great capture of this cutie.
January 7th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
You have caught the beautiful details of the gorgeous warbler in this nice light! I will try to find some hot pepper suet to offer out.
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
I rarely get to see these. Beautiful shot!
January 7th, 2025  
KV ace
@365projectorgheatherb thanks Heather… I use the Sony 100-400mm G Master lens that weighs in at about 3 lbs. I traded a 100-650 Sigma lens in that weighed about 5.5 lbs and that one I could not hand hold. The Sony lens is heavy but manageable for me. I usually sit when I am shooting the bird photos in my backyard and then I can brace the lens pretty well. I also have a 65 megapixel camera that allows me to get a decent image even if I crop substantially… I often do this because 400mm isn’t that long of a lens for bird photos. Practice is also important… I’ve spent countless hours practicing and continue to do so. I’m happy if I get one good photo from a shooting session. My recommendation would be to get the best quality glass you can… there was such a huge improvement in image quality when I got the Sony G Master lens. I would also say try to stick with a lens weight you can manage. I’ve seen photographers shooting these massive lenses handheld… there is no way I could do that though I sure wish I could. Hope this helps!
January 7th, 2025  
KV ace
@rontu Thanks Linda… the nice thing about the hot pepper suet is the squirrels stay away from it. Be careful not to get it on your hands and then rub your eyes… it is just like handling a hot pepper. There are many other birds that love this suet… woodpeckers (downy & red-bellied), bluebirds, nuthatches… and many others.
January 7th, 2025  
KV ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags… they say they are most often at the top of pine trees and only come to feeders in the winter months. I bet you have a lot of them around since you have pine trees around.
January 7th, 2025  
