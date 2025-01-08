Sign up
Previous
Photo 2189
Parked
This Northern Cardinal appears to be "parked" between two branches. I find it interesting the way his tail is parallel to the branches. It looks almost as if the branch is red... but no... that is the tail that you see.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
7
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th January 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
branches
,
blue-sky
,
parked
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
haskar
ace
Great pov and focus. I think this sly guy is using his tail as an extra point of support. You've made a great point.
January 8th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely seeing him there in the sunshine.
January 8th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
January 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
January 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super photo… interesting about his tail. They are such glorious birds..
January 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous, I do love their flaming red colour
January 8th, 2025
