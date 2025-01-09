Blue Sky Day

Kate, Sugar & I hiked the Iron Hill Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park this afternoon. The trail was not crowded but the people we passed on the trail paid a lot of attention to Sugar and she had the best time. She was "happy hoppy" and doing her happy dance. The temperature was 41F when we began and dropped to 34F by the time we finished our 4 mile hike. My YTD total hiking mileage is 27.2 miles. Today we saw lots of birds from a hawk circling above us to a huge flock of Sandhill Cranes flying overhead. I also saw a Great Blue Heron who took off and flew away before I could get a photo and I also saw several red-bellied woodpeckers.



We are expecting winter weather tomorrow... all the surrounding schools and many businesses will be closed tomorrow in expectation of the storm. We could get snow, sleet, freezing rain, ice... or possibly all of it. We know from experience that it is best to stay home since our roads can be treacherous.