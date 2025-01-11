Sign up
Previous
Photo 2192
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker
It has been almost a year since I saw a yellow-bellied sapsucker at one of our feeders. Happy to see one again! I have a few photos of them posted last year in January and February of 2024. This one is a male. The females have a white throat.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
5
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2613
photos
166
followers
153
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th January 2025 8:46am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
snow
,
bird
,
feeder
,
suet
,
yellow-bellied-sapsucker
Thom Mitchell
ace
Gorgeous colors again! I still have not gone down the slippery slope of pursuing birds with a camera, but then, the longest lens I have for my SLR is 60mm, which isn’t nearly long enough to get close enough.
January 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… such gorgeous colours. Fab shot!
January 11th, 2025
JeannieC57
ace
Fabulous !
January 11th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
He is beautiful. I think he got badly treated in the naming game it's not a very pretty name for such a handsome bird.
January 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
He’s a real beauty! Fabulous colours.
January 11th, 2025
