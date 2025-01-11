Previous
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker by kvphoto
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker

It has been almost a year since I saw a yellow-bellied sapsucker at one of our feeders. Happy to see one again! I have a few photos of them posted last year in January and February of 2024. This one is a male. The females have a white throat.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Thom Mitchell ace
Gorgeous colors again! I still have not gone down the slippery slope of pursuing birds with a camera, but then, the longest lens I have for my SLR is 60mm, which isn’t nearly long enough to get close enough.
January 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… such gorgeous colours. Fab shot!
January 11th, 2025  
JeannieC57 ace
Fabulous !
January 11th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
He is beautiful. I think he got badly treated in the naming game it's not a very pretty name for such a handsome bird.
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
He’s a real beauty! Fabulous colours.
January 11th, 2025  
