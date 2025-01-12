Sign up
Photo 2193
Faded Beauty
"Beauty fades. Your spirit is forever."
--Beyonce Knowles
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2615
photos
166
followers
154
following
601% complete
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2189
2190
2191
373
374
2192
2193
2194
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th January 2025 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beauty
,
bokeh
,
roses
,
frost
,
fades
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
January 13th, 2025
