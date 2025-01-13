Curious

Been super busy... hiked Red Top Homestead loop yesterday with Kate & Sugar (3.6 miles) and hiked the whole Homestead Trail today (5.4 miles). Today I had 4-5 white-tailed deer cross the trail in front of me... this one stopped in the woods and was very curious about me as I moved around taking photos. I know there are many deer in the part but I seldom see them and I've never seen this many at one time.



The trail was dryer today... yesterday all the snow was melting off of the trees and dripping on us... today was sunnier and warmer... almost 50F. I've logged 36.2 miles hiking so far in January.