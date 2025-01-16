Sign up
Previous
Photo 2197
Framing the Moon
This is a close up shot of the moon framed by the power pylons at the entrance to our neighborhood.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th January 2025 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
moonset
,
power-pylons
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant
January 16th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Cool!
January 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulously framed
January 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous framing.
January 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
January 16th, 2025
