Previous
Framing the Moon by kvphoto
Photo 2197

Framing the Moon

This is a close up shot of the moon framed by the power pylons at the entrance to our neighborhood.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Brilliant
January 16th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Cool!
January 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulously framed
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous framing.
January 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact