Previous
Next
Pack and Poles by kvphoto
Photo 2198

Pack and Poles

I had an awesome hike up/over Kennesaw Mountain & Little Kennesaw Mountain to Burt HIckory Road via Pigeon Hill & back. I logged 6.4 miles and has a fantastic time.

This is a challenging hike and it is the second time I've completed it this month. Yes!!! My stats for the month include 11 hikes and a total of 51 miles completed.

I met some interesting people along the way and it was a super gorgeous day with sunny skies and 48F-60F temperature range. I gave Sugar the day off from hiking since this is a long hike for her... I know she missed me and I missed her.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
602% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
January 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
That sun looks so inviting! And what a great capture of the stump and the pops of colour from your pack! And wow, KV- you are really logging the hiking miles! Well done! Fav
January 18th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
That's wonderful. Been to the top of Kennesaw Mountain.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact