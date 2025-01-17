Pack and Poles

I had an awesome hike up/over Kennesaw Mountain & Little Kennesaw Mountain to Burt HIckory Road via Pigeon Hill & back. I logged 6.4 miles and has a fantastic time.



This is a challenging hike and it is the second time I've completed it this month. Yes!!! My stats for the month include 11 hikes and a total of 51 miles completed.



I met some interesting people along the way and it was a super gorgeous day with sunny skies and 48F-60F temperature range. I gave Sugar the day off from hiking since this is a long hike for her... I know she missed me and I missed her.