Civil War Relic by kvphoto
Photo 2199

Civil War Relic

It is a challenging hike to the top of Kennesaw Mountain and Little Kennesaw Mountain and there are canons at both summits. I can't image how much effort it took the civil war soldier to pull these canons to the top.

More info about the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain:
https://www.nps.gov/kemo/index.htm
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
A sad time in our history and you captured it well
January 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
Great textures and colour tones! And the shadows of the spooks are great too! Fav
January 18th, 2025  
