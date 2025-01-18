Sign up
Previous
Photo 2199
Civil War Relic
It is a challenging hike to the top of Kennesaw Mountain and Little Kennesaw Mountain and there are canons at both summits. I can't image how much effort it took the civil war soldier to pull these canons to the top.
More info about the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain:
https://www.nps.gov/kemo/index.htm
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
2
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A sad time in our history and you captured it well
January 18th, 2025
Heather
ace
Great textures and colour tones! And the shadows of the spooks are great too! Fav
January 18th, 2025
