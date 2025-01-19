Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2200
True Blue
"The bluebird carries the sky on his back."
--Henry David Thoreau
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
8
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2622
photos
167
followers
155
following
602% complete
View this month »
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Latest from all albums
2194
2195
2196
2197
375
2198
2199
2200
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
19th January 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
fence
,
eastern-bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Barb
ace
So lovely!
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
January 19th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A little sweetheart!
January 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
That blue is gorgeous! (great quote too!), and a fabulous capture with the bluebird posed on the post! (super focus and light too!) Fav
January 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
January 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour.
January 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Perfect!
January 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… gorgeous colours
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close