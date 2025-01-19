Previous
True Blue by kvphoto
True Blue

"The bluebird carries the sky on his back."

--Henry David Thoreau
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Barb ace
So lovely!
January 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
January 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A little sweetheart!
January 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
That blue is gorgeous! (great quote too!), and a fabulous capture with the bluebird posed on the post! (super focus and light too!) Fav
January 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
January 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful colour.
January 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Perfect!
January 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… gorgeous colours
January 20th, 2025  
