Feisty by kvphoto
The Carolina Wren is a feisty little bird. The Oxford Languages dictionary defines feisty as "typically one who is relatively small or weak) lively, determined, and courageous." I think this little bird is all that and more.
Rob Z ace
Great word for him - he fits the description perfectly. Great shot too.
January 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely little wren. Nicely captured.
January 20th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
The gossip of the woods
January 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a cute little bird.
January 20th, 2025  
