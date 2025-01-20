Sign up
Previous
Photo 2201
Feisty
The Carolina Wren is a feisty little bird. The Oxford Languages dictionary defines feisty as "typically one who is relatively small or weak) lively, determined, and courageous." I think this little bird is all that and more.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Rob Z
ace
Great word for him - he fits the description perfectly. Great shot too.
January 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely little wren. Nicely captured.
January 20th, 2025
Linda Godwin
The gossip of the woods
January 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a cute little bird.
January 20th, 2025
