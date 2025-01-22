Sign up
Previous
Photo 2203
Frozen
"The camera adds a certain sheen to things. Something about being frozen in time really makes things sparkle."
--Brandon Stanton--My 1st attempt at freezing bubbles. It was about 16F or -9C out this morning with not much wind so I thought I'd give it a try.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
8
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2626
photos
168
followers
156
following
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
375
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
376
2203
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd January 2025 8:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
bubbles
,
crystals
,
monochrome
,
frozen
,
sony-17rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
Super cool image!
January 22nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That is super cool. Are they ordinary dish soap bubbles?
January 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Great first effort? I have the same question as
@casablanca
How do you make these bubbles?
January 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
@casablanca
@bjywamer
I used 1/2 cup warm water and dissolved one tablespoon of sugar in it. Then I added a tablespoon of corn syrup and mixed it up. The last ingredient was a tablespoon of dish detergent mixed in gently… the recipe I found online said to set the container outside while you dressed warmly. I used a straw to blow the bubbles… that was the hard part. Try it on a day without wind and very cold out.
January 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags.
January 22nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@kvphoto
Will have to find an alternative to corn syrup, not a thing in England, but I bet someone has a similar recipe if I look. Thank you for your detailed response. I shall give this a try if I can. Your result is super.
January 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific effect
January 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
@casablanca
I also saw a recipe that used glycerin as an alternative to corn syrup. One thing I would do next time is to get clear dis soap… mine was blue and it made my bubbles blueish.
January 22nd, 2025
