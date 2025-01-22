Previous
Frozen by kvphoto
Photo 2203

Frozen

"The camera adds a certain sheen to things. Something about being frozen in time really makes things sparkle."

--Brandon Stanton--My 1st attempt at freezing bubbles. It was about 16F or -9C out this morning with not much wind so I thought I'd give it a try.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super cool image!
January 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That is super cool. Are they ordinary dish soap bubbles?
January 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Great first effort? I have the same question as @casablanca How do you make these bubbles?
January 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
@casablanca @bjywamer I used 1/2 cup warm water and dissolved one tablespoon of sugar in it. Then I added a tablespoon of corn syrup and mixed it up. The last ingredient was a tablespoon of dish detergent mixed in gently… the recipe I found online said to set the container outside while you dressed warmly. I used a straw to blow the bubbles… that was the hard part. Try it on a day without wind and very cold out.
January 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags.
January 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@kvphoto Will have to find an alternative to corn syrup, not a thing in England, but I bet someone has a similar recipe if I look. Thank you for your detailed response. I shall give this a try if I can. Your result is super.
January 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific effect
January 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
@casablanca I also saw a recipe that used glycerin as an alternative to corn syrup. One thing I would do next time is to get clear dis soap… mine was blue and it made my bubbles blueish.
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact