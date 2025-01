Golden Hour on the Trail

Sugar and I hiked a little over 5 miles on the Homestead Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park yesterday afternoon. We hustled because I wanted to finish before sunset... and we did! I logged 5.3 miles for a January total of 58.2 miles hiked. According to my stats on AllTrails my moving time was 29 hours and 20 minutes with 8,294 feet of elevation gain.