Photo 2205
Watchful Stare
This little hawk... ahem... I mean little bluebird had his watchful eye on me.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2628
photos
168
followers
156
following
604% complete
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2199
2200
2201
2202
376
2203
2204
2205
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st January 2025 1:29pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
stare
,
blue
,
bluebird
,
watchful
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Martyn Drage
ace
How cool
January 24th, 2025
Diane
ace
He looks a little angry. Great shot, as always!
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this little beauty, it sure has its eyes on you.
January 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful bluebird! He looks a bit annoyed with you, however! Lol
January 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo of him…
January 24th, 2025
