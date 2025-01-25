Previous
Black Capped Chickadee by kvphoto
Photo 2206

Black Capped Chickadee

Kate, Sugar & I had a nice hike this afternoon on the Sweet Gum & Osprey Trails at Red Top Mountain State Park. It was a 2.4 mile hike and my January hiking total is 60.6 miles.

When we got home I noticed that the bird feeders needed to be filled. There were not too many birds around but this cute little chickadee made an appearance for me.
KV

@kvphoto
Casablanca ace
Stunning colour combinations and composition
January 25th, 2025  
Kate ace
Great framing and focus
January 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
They are such cute and friendly little birds, and this is a lovely capture! Gorgeous background and perfectly framed! Great details with the fluff of its breast feathers too! Fav
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute.
January 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bird and gorgeous setting
January 25th, 2025  
