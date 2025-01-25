Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Black Capped Chickadee
Kate, Sugar & I had a nice hike this afternoon on the Sweet Gum & Osprey Trails at Red Top Mountain State Park. It was a 2.4 mile hike and my January hiking total is 60.6 miles.
When we got home I noticed that the bird feeders needed to be filled. There were not too many birds around but this cute little chickadee made an appearance for me.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Tags
branch
,
bird
,
black-capped-chickadee
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca
ace
Stunning colour combinations and composition
January 25th, 2025
Kate
ace
Great framing and focus
January 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
They are such cute and friendly little birds, and this is a lovely capture! Gorgeous background and perfectly framed! Great details with the fluff of its breast feathers too! Fav
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute.
January 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful bird and gorgeous setting
January 25th, 2025
