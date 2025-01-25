Black Capped Chickadee

Kate, Sugar & I had a nice hike this afternoon on the Sweet Gum & Osprey Trails at Red Top Mountain State Park. It was a 2.4 mile hike and my January hiking total is 60.6 miles.



When we got home I noticed that the bird feeders needed to be filled. There were not too many birds around but this cute little chickadee made an appearance for me.