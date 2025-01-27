Previous
Yellow Rumped Warbler by kvphoto
Yellow Rumped Warbler

“Life is short, Break the Rules. Forgive quickly, Kiss slowly. Love truly. Laugh uncontrollably And never regret ANYTHING That makes you smile.”

—Mark Twain
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Linda Godwin
Super close of the puffed up warbler!! He is showing off for you
January 27th, 2025  
Kate
Fabulous closeup
January 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
So lovely
January 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful capture.
January 27th, 2025  
Karen
A perfect capture of this very attractive little bird - gorgeous colours! Very much like the quote, too.
January 27th, 2025  
