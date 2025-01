Hiding in the Holly

Kate, Sugar, & I had a nice hike to the Pine Mountain summit today. I logged 2.4 miles for a January total of 63 miles hiked... only 302 miles left to go to meet my annual goal. Temperatures ranged from 47F-57F and when the wind was blowing it felt a little chilly. The trail was not crowded and it was a lovely day.



After our hike I filled the bird feeders and shot a few pictures. This shot was my favorite of the female Northern Cardinal in our holly bush.