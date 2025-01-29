Previous
Pair of Sparrows by kvphoto
Photo 2210

Pair of Sparrows

"The sparrows are preparing for winter, each one dressed in a plain brown coat and singing a cheerful song."

--Charles Kuralt
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

KV

@kvphoto
Mags ace
A lovely pair!
January 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful, lovely capture… both facing the sunshine.
January 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
January 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Cuties!
January 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 29th, 2025  
