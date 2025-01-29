Sign up
Previous
Photo 2210
Pair of Sparrows
"The sparrows are preparing for winter, each one dressed in a plain brown coat and singing a cheerful song."
--Charles Kuralt
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
5
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2634
photos
168
followers
156
following
605% complete
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
377
2209
2210
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th January 2025 3:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
bird
,
sparrows
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
A lovely pair!
January 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful, lovely capture… both facing the sunshine.
January 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
January 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cuties!
January 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 29th, 2025
