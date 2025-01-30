Sign up
Previous
Photo 2211
Holly Tree
Adorned with berries of bright red this holly tree along the Kolb's Farm Trail at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was a joy to behold.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
6
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
30th January 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
green
,
berries
,
holly
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
kolbs-farm
,
kennesaw-mountain-national-battlefield-park
Dorothy
ace
Oh my how pretty! Fave
January 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful bold colour and lovely shadows.
January 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a beautiful find and capture!
January 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous bunches of red berries and green leaves in the sunlight! Lovely shadows too! Fav
January 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the red & green.
January 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 31st, 2025
