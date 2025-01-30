Previous
Holly Tree by kvphoto
Holly Tree

Adorned with berries of bright red this holly tree along the Kolb's Farm Trail at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was a joy to behold.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Dorothy ace
Oh my how pretty! Fave
January 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful bold colour and lovely shadows.
January 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful find and capture!
January 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous bunches of red berries and green leaves in the sunlight! Lovely shadows too! Fav
January 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the red & green.
January 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 31st, 2025  
