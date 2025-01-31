What Is it?

Sugar approached this cute little dinosaur with great caution... she had no idea what it was doing on the trail. Today I completed my final hike for January and logged another 4.5 miles for a total of 72.9 miles for the month. So excited. I am rocking my challenge. I completed 17 hikes with an elevation gain of 9,780 feet and moving time of 36 hours and 24 minutes.



There are two of these dinosaurs on the Mason's Bridge & Mason's Bluff mountain biking trails at Allatoona Creek Park. The trails wind around in the woods and there are a lot of curves, hills, climbs, and descents. This was the first time I've hiked Mason's Bluff and that was the prettiest part of the trail. So glad we managed to get a hike in before it began raining heavily.