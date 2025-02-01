Previous
American Goldfinch by kvphoto
American Goldfinch

"Let the bird sing without deciphering the song."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
February 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such beautiful photo of this inquisitive pretty goldfinch…
Soo lovely. I like the quote very much too
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely pose and capture!
February 1st, 2025  
Heather ace
So pretty with the light catching the yellow and gold of its plumage! Fav
February 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little bird.
February 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A cute little head tilt.
February 1st, 2025  
