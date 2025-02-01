Sign up
Previous
Photo 2213
American Goldfinch
"Let the bird sing without deciphering the song."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
6
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2638
photos
168
followers
156
following
606% complete
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2208
377
2209
2210
2211
378
2212
2213
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st February 2025 12:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
american-goldfinch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
February 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such beautiful photo of this inquisitive pretty goldfinch…
Soo lovely. I like the quote very much too
February 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely pose and capture!
February 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
So pretty with the light catching the yellow and gold of its plumage! Fav
February 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely little bird.
February 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A cute little head tilt.
February 1st, 2025
Soo lovely. I like the quote very much too