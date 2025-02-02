Sign up
Previous
Photo 2214
BeautIful
“Never lose an opportunity of seeing anything beautiful, for beauty is God's handwriting.”
—Ralph Waldo Emerson—Happy Groundhog Day… the US groundhog ambassadors (Phil & Beau Lee) have predicted another 6 weeks of winter.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
3
3
bird
beautiful
northern-cardinal
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Kate
ace
Awesome closeup…such a great pose and expression
February 2nd, 2025
Karen
ace
A stunning capture of a gorgeous bird!
February 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Handsome male! Pretty pose.
February 2nd, 2025
