Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2216
Northern Cardinal Gal
"The wonders of nature are endless."
--Walt Disney
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2643
photos
168
followers
156
following
607% complete
View this month »
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Latest from all albums
378
2212
2213
2214
2215
379
380
2216
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th February 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
You captured her well, KV, with the sunlight on her plumage and shiny beak! Great dof to show her off too, and she is a beauty! Fav
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close