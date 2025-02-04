Previous
Northern Cardinal Gal by kvphoto
Photo 2216

Northern Cardinal Gal

"The wonders of nature are endless."

--Walt Disney
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
You captured her well, KV, with the sunlight on her plumage and shiny beak! Great dof to show her off too, and she is a beauty! Fav
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact