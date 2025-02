Hawk Mates

Early this morning we noticed two hawks in the trees in our backyard. I noticed one was in a nest way up high in one of our oak trees. Next I saw the hawk fly from the nest to the branch the other hawk was perched. It was dark, lots of branches in the way that I tried my best to remove... but I'm just happy to have witnessed these amazing birds. Not sure my smaller birds will be happy if these two decide to move into that nest.