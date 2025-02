In the Wind

The wind was blowing the branches of this tree and it was difficult for me to tell what bird this was when I took the shot. I could tell immediately when I looked at it on my computer screen... an American Robin hanging on in the breeze.



This shot was taken on Wednesday at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park just as I was getting ready to head out on my hike. Later in the day I saw big flocks of Robins flying about as my hike was almost finished.