Colorful by kvphoto
Colorful

This beautiful eastern bluebird posed so nicely for my on top of our shed in the backyard. I always makes my day when I see a bluebird.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Mags ace
Delightful closeup capture of my favorite bird. =)
February 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a fabulous little bird.
February 8th, 2025  
