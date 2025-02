First Flowers

Kate is photographing the first Spring flowers we've seen blooming in 2025. It was a surprise to find these daffodils growing alongside the White Trail at Sweetwater Creek State Park.



Kate, Sugar & I completed a 5+ mile trail that was moderate to strenuous with some steep sections and some rock scrambles. My YTD hiking total is 104.7. I am heading back to this same park today (2/10) to do another hike before rain storms arrive.