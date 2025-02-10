Sign up
Photo 2222
Hiking the Orange Trail
I met these two women on the orange trail at Sweetwater Creek State Park. They are frequent hikers at this park. Since this was my first time on this trail they gave me some helpful intel that was most appreciated.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2657
photos
168
followers
156
following
609% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th February 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hikers
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
sweetwater-creek-state-park
,
orange-trail
Mags
ace
Made for a colorful capture in the woods.
February 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful trail
February 12th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot with their blue and red jackets to brighten the scene!
February 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love how the ladies stand out with bright colours.
February 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Good shot!
February 12th, 2025
