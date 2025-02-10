Previous
Hiking the Orange Trail by kvphoto
Photo 2222

Hiking the Orange Trail

I met these two women on the orange trail at Sweetwater Creek State Park. They are frequent hikers at this park. Since this was my first time on this trail they gave me some helpful intel that was most appreciated.
KV

@kvphoto
Mags ace
Made for a colorful capture in the woods.
February 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful trail
February 12th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great shot with their blue and red jackets to brighten the scene!
February 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Love how the ladies stand out with bright colours.
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Good shot!
February 12th, 2025  
