Yellow Bellied Sapsucker by kvphoto
Photo 2223

Yellow Bellied Sapsucker

We've had a rainy, gray day and I managed to catch a few shots in between showers.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
JENorton ace
Gorgeous, love this one
February 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! I've got a couple of Sweetgum trees with their marks all around them.
February 11th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture! I love its red standing out against the soft dof! Fav
February 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
February 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great!
February 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar shot
February 12th, 2025  
