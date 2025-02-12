Previous
Looking for Sunshine by kvphoto
Photo 2224

Looking for Sunshine

We have river flood warnings with over 2" of rain falling in the last day with another 2" expected. This river flood warning is for Sweetwater Creek where I hiked this past Sunday & Monday.

Today I made photos from inside the house looking out at the backyard. I saw was a lot of wet, bedraggled birds. Somehow this male, northern cardinal knows how to look good despite the constant rain.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Rob Z ace
He does look quite resigned...
February 12th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
All our feathered friends are soaked
February 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Poor little wet bird
February 12th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Hope he finds some
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture even in the rain.
February 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot, focus
February 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Poor little bird fortunately designed for the weather.
February 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
He does look rather peeved though!
February 12th, 2025  
