Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2224
Looking for Sunshine
We have river flood warnings with over 2" of rain falling in the last day with another 2" expected. This river flood warning is for Sweetwater Creek where I hiked this past Sunday & Monday.
Today I made photos from inside the house looking out at the backyard. I saw was a lot of wet, bedraggled birds. Somehow this male, northern cardinal knows how to look good despite the constant rain.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
8
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2659
photos
168
followers
157
following
609% complete
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
385
2221
386
2222
387
2223
2224
388
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th February 2025 1:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Rob Z
ace
He does look quite resigned...
February 12th, 2025
Linda Godwin
All our feathered friends are soaked
February 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Poor little wet bird
February 12th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Hope he finds some
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture even in the rain.
February 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot, focus
February 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Poor little bird fortunately designed for the weather.
February 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
He does look rather peeved though!
February 12th, 2025
