Sugar & I had a nice hike today at Red Top Mountain State Park. I was camera free today and focused on making sure Sugar had a good time. She hiked, she swam in the lake, she got in the little creeks along the trail and did her happy dance. She was dirty and wet when we got home today and is out in the yard enjoying the afternoon.
I spotted this hairy woodpecker at Kennesaw Mountain on a hike earlier this month. Since my flash of red shot features a downy woodpecker I thought I'd post this shot today since the two woodpeckers are similar. Here is info from Audubon explaining the differences between the two birds: https://www.audubon.org/news/how-tell-hairy-woodpecker-downy-woodpecker