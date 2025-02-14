Previous
Hairy Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 2226

Hairy Woodpecker

Sugar & I had a nice hike today at Red Top Mountain State Park. I was camera free today and focused on making sure Sugar had a good time. She hiked, she swam in the lake, she got in the little creeks along the trail and did her happy dance. She was dirty and wet when we got home today and is out in the yard enjoying the afternoon.

I spotted this hairy woodpecker at Kennesaw Mountain on a hike earlier this month. Since my flash of red shot features a downy woodpecker I thought I'd post this shot today since the two woodpeckers are similar. Here is info from Audubon explaining the differences between the two birds: https://www.audubon.org/news/how-tell-hairy-woodpecker-downy-woodpecker

My other shot of the hairy woodpecker was posted on 2/5: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2025-02-05
Corinne C ace
Lovely capture
February 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds a fun day for Sugar. Lovely woodpecker.
February 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture to feature the red on its head! And thank you for the link- I am always confused about the two. And your day with Sugar sounds wonderful- a great bonding time for you two! Fav
February 14th, 2025  
