Skyline

I think this is the Atlanta skyline though I'm not certain. This was taken from the trail over Little Kennesaw Mountain. This is a challenging hike up and over Kennesaw Mountain & Little Kennesaw Mountain. A storm front had moved through the night before bringing heavy thunderstorms and left the trail very muddy and wet in places. The temperature was 55F when I began hiking and 46F when I finished and the wind was gusting 15-20 mph on top of the two mountains. I passed another hiker who told me that the wind chill was 32F... brrrr. This image looked so much better in monochrome... in color it was shades of blues.