Sun Flare by kvphoto
Photo 2230

Sun Flare

When I arrived at the Pine Mountain West trailhead I realized I left my lunch at home on the kitchen counter... I called Kate to confirm. I decided I had enough snacks with me to go ahead and begin my hike and was halfway to the top of the mountain when Kate called and told me she had dropped my lunch off at the truck. I finished the West loop, had lunch at the truck and hiked up the mountain again.

It was a beautiful day and the air was cool but the sun was warm. I logged a 7 mile hike that brings me to 135 miles (217k) hiked towards my goal of 365 miles (587k).
