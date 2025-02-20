Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2232
Rosy Perch
"The wonders of nature are endless."
--Walt Disney
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2677
photos
168
followers
158
following
611% complete
View this month »
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Latest from all albums
2229
395
396
2230
2231
397
2232
398
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th February 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
roses
,
rosy
,
pine-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Linda Godwin
You captured this bright beauty very nicely!
February 20th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible sharp image
February 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a sweet bird! And such a gorgeous capture with the stunning colours and light! Fav
February 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 21st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful colors, KV!
February 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close