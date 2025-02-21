Icy Stream

I was surprised how icy, muddy, and slick the east trail at Pine Mountain was while hiking. The temp was just above freezing when I began my hike and the sun melted most of the ice on the trail but the slick spots were a bit scary. I finished safely logging another 7.3 miles (11.7 k) for a total of 143 miles (230k) this year towards my goal of 365 miles (587k). I'm headed out to hit the trail again today (2/22) in hopes of making another 7 mile hike. --Sorry I've been absent in commenting... I've been so focused on achieving my hiking goal.