Streak of Pink by kvphoto
Photo 2234

Streak of Pink

"Get outside. Watch the sunrise. Watch the sunset. How does that make you feel? Does it make you feel big or tiny? Because there's something good about feeling both."

--Amy Grant
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
612% complete

Casablanca ace
Just glorious. Always makes me feel tiny
February 23rd, 2025  
