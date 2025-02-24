Previous
Icy Sunset by kvphoto
Photo 2236

Icy Sunset

"Music comes from an icicle as it melts, to live again as spring water."

--Henry Williamson--I could hear the ice melting and water trickling as I stood and watched the sun set on the Richard Russell Scenic Highway in North Georgia.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Beverley ace
An amazing capture half half… she sun is warm and gorgeous
February 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow a fabulous capture! Those icicles are amazing! A great half & half.
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Incredible ice.
February 25th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
What a fantastic picture.
February 25th, 2025  
