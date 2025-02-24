Sign up
Photo 2236
Icy Sunset
"Music comes from an icicle as it melts, to live again as spring water."
--Henry Williamson--I could hear the ice melting and water trickling as I stood and watched the sun set on the Richard Russell Scenic Highway in North Georgia.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th February 2025 6:15pm
Tags
ice
,
rocks
,
georgia
,
highway
,
icicles
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
richard-russell-scenic-highway
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture half half… she sun is warm and gorgeous
February 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow a fabulous capture! Those icicles are amazing! A great half & half.
February 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Incredible ice.
February 25th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
What a fantastic picture.
February 25th, 2025
