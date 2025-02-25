Previous
Taking a Break by kvphoto
Taking a Break

For some time I've wanted to revisit Raven Cliffs hiking trail that Kate & I frequented when we were much younger. We had not visited since 2009. This heavily used trail off of the Richard Russell Scenic Highway in the North Georgia Mountains has always been one of our favorite hikes as it has a series of waterfalls, lovely thickets of rhododendron, chiseled rock walls, and cliffs at the end of the out and back hike. So happy we made a day of it in the North Georgia mountains yesterday. Sugar has not moved much today... she wore herself out hiking and playing in the creek.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
612% complete

