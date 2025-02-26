Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2238
Dodd Creek
“Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful.”
—William Stafford
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2689
photos
169
followers
158
following
613% complete
View this month »
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
Latest from all albums
2235
401
402
2236
403
2237
404
2238
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th February 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
rhododendron
,
sony-a7rv
,
dodd-creek
,
song-a7rv
Mags
ace
A little slice of paradise.
February 27th, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous capture of the creek and the sunlit rocks and greenery! Fav
February 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the soft flow of water
February 27th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful. Makes me wish for spring and green.
February 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close