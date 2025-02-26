Previous
Dodd Creek by kvphoto
Dodd Creek

“Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful.”

—William Stafford
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Mags ace
A little slice of paradise.
February 27th, 2025  
Heather ace
A gorgeous capture of the creek and the sunlit rocks and greenery! Fav
February 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the soft flow of water
February 27th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful. Makes me wish for spring and green.
February 27th, 2025  
