Streak of Light by kvphoto
Photo 2240

Streak of Light

"Move like a beam of light: fly like lightning, strike like thunder, whirl in circles around a stable center."

--Morihei Ueshiba--I spotted this straight up streak at sunrise and decided to fly my drone and see what it was all about... another very unique sunrise this morning.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Casablanca ace
Looks like the wind sweeping the cloud. Lovely glow.
February 28th, 2025  
