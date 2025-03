Emerging

Kate, Sugar & I hiked the Sweetgum & Osprey loops at Red Top Mountain State Park together (2.5 miles) then I added on the Homestead Loop for another 4.1 miles with a total of 6.6 miles (10.6k) hiked. I spotted this maple with emerging leaves just before I completed my hike. YTD total miles = 167.7 (270k) towards my goal of 365 miles (587 k).