Photo 2242
Flight of Fancy
There was a lot of activity at our bird feeders yesterday. I created this composite out of three different images.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Tags
flying
,
composite
,
bif
,
bluebirds
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca
ace
This is great, you had a lot of fun putting this together!
March 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what colours
March 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb in flight capture !
March 2nd, 2025
