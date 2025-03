School Bus Run

This morning we had a WOWZA sunrise. It was the fifth day in a row I flew my drone to see what it looked like. In the lower right hand corner of the shot you can see two cars waiting behind the school bus.



Thanks for all of your comments on my photos... I do read and appreciate your kind words and suggestions. I am heading out to Kennesaw Mountain to hike today. Sorry I have been absent from commenting... but I am very focused on achieving my hiking goal.