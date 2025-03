Burst of Yellow

We had a strong line of thundershowers overnight and saw very little sun today. It was overcast most of the day and we had some light rain.



Sugar and I went for a hike in the late afternoon and it was 55F (12.77C) when we began and 44F (6.66C) when we finished. We had light rain and wind while we completed our 3.9 mile (6.27 km) hike. My YTD miles = 182.5 (293.7km) and I am exactly halfway to my annual goal of 365 miles (587.4 km). I'm pretty excited to be halfway to my goal.