Previous
Callery Pear by kvphoto
Photo 2247

Callery Pear

"The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world's joy."

--Henry Ward Beecher
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
March 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
What lovely colour contrast
March 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So delicate & charming… beautiful
March 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely to see fresh blooms.
March 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
A gorgeous capture of the blossoms against your soft background: white on white! Lovely! Fav
March 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely, delicate beauty.
March 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such beautiful blossoms!
March 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
March 8th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely.
March 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful blossom capture!
March 8th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful blooms!
March 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So pretty
March 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact