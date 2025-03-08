Previous
Hopping by kvphoto
Photo 2248

Hopping

Caught this red bellied woodpecker hopping along an oak tree branch to find the perfect spot on the tree.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
What a great capture, KV! Super sharp focus and so beautiful with the light and the pale blue background! Great timing too with its feet aloft! Fav
March 8th, 2025  
