Hello There by kvphoto
Photo 2250

Hello There

"Yes, I'm looking at you, looking at me, looking at you, looking at me, looking back at you."

--Sammy Hagar--this quote cracks me up... makes me feel like I'm doing the time warp again... think I am suffering from lack of sleep or going just slightly crazy. Peace out!
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

KV

Mags ace
The perfect pose with those head feathers up!
March 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
A super capture and a fun quote, KV! Pin-sharp focus and fabulous colours as he glows in the sunlight! Fav
March 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Terrific quote! Perfect to accompany your photo!
March 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love how this cardinal pops in this photo!
March 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
March 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2025  
