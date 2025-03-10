Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2250
Hello There
"Yes, I'm looking at you, looking at me, looking at you, looking at me, looking back at you."
--Sammy Hagar--this quote cracks me up... makes me feel like I'm doing the time warp again... think I am suffering from lack of sleep or going just slightly crazy. Peace out!
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2706
photos
170
followers
160
following
616% complete
View this month »
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
Latest from all albums
409
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th March 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rocks
,
sc
,
bid
,
selective-color
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
The perfect pose with those head feathers up!
March 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
A super capture and a fun quote, KV! Pin-sharp focus and fabulous colours as he glows in the sunlight! Fav
March 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Terrific quote! Perfect to accompany your photo!
March 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Love how this cardinal pops in this photo!
March 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close