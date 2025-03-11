Previous
Chromatic Aberration by kvphoto
Photo 2251

Chromatic Aberration

"Happiness is an accident of nature, a beautiful and flawless aberration."

--Pat Conroy
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
616% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Just gorgeous, KV! I love the sunstar in the space in the tree trunk, the silhouettes, the blue sky, and your pov- everything! Fav
March 11th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice one! Very dramatic
March 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
March 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact