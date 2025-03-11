Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2251
Chromatic Aberration
"Happiness is an accident of nature, a beautiful and flawless aberration."
--Pat Conroy
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2708
photos
170
followers
160
following
616% complete
View this month »
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
Latest from all albums
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
410
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th March 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
georgia
,
sunstar
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
homestead-trail
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
,
chromatic-aberration
Heather
ace
Just gorgeous, KV! I love the sunstar in the space in the tree trunk, the silhouettes, the blue sky, and your pov- everything! Fav
March 11th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice one! Very dramatic
March 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
March 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close