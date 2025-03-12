Previous
Mill Creek by kvphoto
Mill Creek

"As long as I live, I'll hear waterfalls and birds and winds sing."

--John Muir--Today we had a 4WD ride on dusty gravel/dirt roads to visit Mill Creek in the Cohutta Mountains of North Georgia.
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous! I love your capture of the milky flow of the falls! Fav
March 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… lovely ride in the mountains
March 12th, 2025  
