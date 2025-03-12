Sign up
Previous
Photo 2252
Mill Creek
"As long as I live, I'll hear waterfalls and birds and winds sing."
--John Muir--Today we had a 4WD ride on dusty gravel/dirt roads to visit Mill Creek in the Cohutta Mountains of North Georgia.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous! I love your capture of the milky flow of the falls! Fav
March 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… lovely ride in the mountains
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
